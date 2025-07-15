Tesla's debut in India: Mumbai showroom opens today; Model Y, Model 3 to be on display | Top 10 things to know

Elon Musk's Tesla will have a big-bang debut in India today on July 15 as it is set to open the first showroom at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. It will act as an experience centre for visitors, which will offer a view of Tesla's special features and technology, in addition to sale of cars.

Tesla's showroom in Mumbai: Top 10 things to know According to reports, two of Tesla's well-known models the Model Y and Model 3 will be showcased, where the former will likely be the first Tesla on sale in the country. It will be imported from China. 2. Offered in Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD (Dual Motor) versions, the SUV delivers an exceptional range of up to 574 km and can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

3. Five Completely Built-Up (CBU) Model Y units have reportedly arrived in Mumbai from Shangai factory, each priced at nearly ₹27.7 lakh ($31,988). However, due to a hefty 70% import duty on EVs priced under $40,000, the total cost is likely to exceed ₹48 lakh (including ₹21 lakh in import taxes), even prior to adding GST and insurance.

4. India will impose an import duty of nearly 70%, surging the price of the cars. Although, the American electric vehicle (EV) could lower the prices as it may thought of local manufacturing in the future.

5. Buyers can begin ordering from July 15. Shipments are expected to commence in August.

6. According to Bloomberg, five Model Y vehicles have been brought in from the Shanghai plant for the first stage.

7. Tesla will soon open its next store in Delhi after Mumbai. For now, it focuses on these two. However, there is no official confirmation on setting up showrooms in other cities as well.

8. Tesla’s most budget-friendly model, the Model 3, will also be displayed but is expected to hit the market later in 2025. The top-end version of the Model 3 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds, offers a driving range of 507 km, and can reach a maximum speed of 162 kmph.

9. With a starting price of $29,990 ( ₹25.99 lakh) in the US and a lowered 15% import duty under the updated EV policy, its ex-showroom price in India could be around ₹29.79 lakh. However, after factoring in state taxes and registration costs, the final on-road price may exceed ₹40 lakh, placing it in direct competition with models like the BYD Seal.