Home >News >World >Tesla's stock is the original gamestop
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 20, 2020 newly manufactured Tesla electric cars are pictured in a storage area at The Western Docks in Southampton, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Tesla Motors reported its first annual profit January 27, 2021, but shares fell after Elon Musk's electric car company scored lower-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Tesla's stock is the original gamestop

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Tesla Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales of $10.7 billion and earnings of 24 cents a share on Wednesday, its fifth straight quarter of profits, according to generally accepted accounting principles

The furious rally in so-called Reddit stocks has captivated Wall Street and the general public. While the attention is elsewhere, a much more familiar mania is still worthy of investor scrutiny.

Tesla Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales of $10.7 billion and earnings of 24 cents a share on Wednesday, its fifth straight quarter of profits, according to generally accepted accounting principles. The car company also said it would increase production by at least 50% in 2021 from last year, when it delivered nearly half a million vehicles. Shares sold off after hours, but faithful Tesla shareholders barely felt a scratch: Buying the stock in May 2019 and holding on to it would have earned more than 22 times the initial investment.

