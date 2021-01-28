Tesla's stock is the original gamestop

Tesla Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales of $10.7 billion and earnings of 24 cents a share on Wednesday, its fifth straight quarter of profits, according to generally accepted accounting principles. The car company also said it would increase production by at least 50% in 2021 from last year, when it delivered nearly half a million vehicles. Shares sold off after hours, but faithful Tesla shareholders barely felt a scratch: Buying the stock in May 2019 and holding on to it would have earned more than 22 times the initial investment.

