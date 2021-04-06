Testing Peloton, Echelon, Mirror and SoulCycle: Pros and cons of smart gym gear
At-home workouts are the future of fitness, but are expensive internet-connected gadgets worth it? Consider the pluses and minuses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At-home workouts are the future of fitness, but are expensive internet-connected gadgets worth it? Consider the pluses and minuses
The pandemic convinced me: At-home fitness is the future. After the Great Reopening, I will continue to work out in my living room, because I love it.
Why? The convenience, the affordability and the quality of training. Whether I’m at home or traveling, working out for 15 minutes or 45, this certainly beats what I was doing before: fighting for a spot in a boot camp class, and paying too much for the privilege.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.