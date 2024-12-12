After capturing al-Assad's palace, rebel forces find remnants of his regime, including personal belongings and luxury items. The discovery of extensive tunnels beneath the palace highlights disparity between the opulent lifestyle of the Assad family and the hardships faced by the Syrian populace.

Syrians have uncovered a network of tunnels beneath the presidential palace of deposed president Bashar al-Assad, revealing the stark contrast between the regime's lavish lifestyle and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. This discovery has ignited outrage among the populace, who accuse Assad's family of hoarding the nation's wealth while millions live without basic services.

Footage of Hidden Tunnels, Complex under al-Assad's Palace Recent videos allegedly filmed inside al-Assad’s palace in Damascus depict a series of reinforced doors leading to steep staircases and extensive tunnels. These tunnels, difficult to navigate due to their length, end in a large corridor resembling a storage area filled with boxes and discarded items. Among the debris, several boxes and materials were found haphazardly strewn about, showcasing the remnants of a once opulent lifestyle.

In one room, the chaos continues with plastic cases, bags, briefcases, and boxes piled high. The individual filming attempts to access a heavily fortified door but is unable to do so, prompting him to explore another room that resembles a kitchen stocked with Tetley teabags and other supplies.

As he scans the room, a box of Tetley teabags is visible on the countertop. He then moves into an adjoining room resembling a cozy lounge, furnished with a sofa set, a coffee table, and even an ensuite.

Afterward, the man leaves, carrying a briefcase taken from the first room and a tray of items from the coffee table.

Insights from al-Assad's Office Inside al-Assad’s abandoned office, remnants of his personal life remain visible. The desk is cluttered with books, including a history of the Russian military and a biography of Assad himself. Notably, strips of anti-anxiety pills were discovered on the desk, hinting at the pressures faced during his regime's final days.

As rebel fighters and civilians roamed through the palace grounds, they encountered remnants of propaganda from Assad’s regime. One window bore graffiti reading, “God damn your soul, Hafez," referencing Bashar’s father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria for three decades before passing power to his son.

al-Assad Palace: A Monument to Authoritarianism in Damascus The palace itself stands as a monument to over a decade of brutal repression under Assad's rule. Designed by a Japanese architect and completed in 1990 during Hafez's regime, it features vast halls and multiple rooms for cabinet meetings—both above ground and underground—suggesting preparations for potential last-ditch efforts to retain power.

Following the palace's capture by rebel forces, jubilant crowds stormed the complex, seizing furniture and artwork as symbols of their newfound freedom. Reports indicate that luxury vehicles belonging to the Assad family were also taken during this chaotic celebration, including high-end models such as Aston Martins and Lamborghinis.

Bashar al-Assad’s defeat came when his allies were distracted with other troubles. Russia is mired in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while Iran has been bruised from Israel’s military offensive this year against Hezbollah, which intervened in the war on the side of the Assad regime.

Throughout the capital in recent days, Syrians tore Assad's face off posters of the former leader. They toppled statues of his father across the country. They tore down the red, black and white flag of the regime, replacing it with the rebel banner.