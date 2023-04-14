Texas explosion: Over 18,000 cattle killed in ‘deadliest’ barn fire1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- Firefighters and police were immediately dispatched to the scene, and one person who was trapped inside was rescued and flown to a hospital in Lubbock.
A devastating explosion and fire occurred at Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt in Texas that killed about 18,000 cattle and left one agricultural worker injured. According to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, it was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×