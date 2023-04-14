A devastating explosion and fire occurred at Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt in Texas that killed about 18,000 cattle and left one agricultural worker injured. According to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, it was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history.

Firefighters and police were immediately dispatched to the scene, and one person who was trapped inside was rescued and flown to a hospital in Lubbock. The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined, and Miller described the event as "horrific."

He stated that investigations and cleanup efforts may take some time, and the public will be fully informed once the cause and facts surrounding the tragedy are known.

"Once we know the cause and the facts surrounding this tragedy, we will make sure the public is fully informed -- so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future," he said.

Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera speculated that an overheated system to remove manure from the barns could have caused the explosion and fire. He believes that methane may have ignited, leading to the spread of the fire and explosion. However, an investigation will have to determine the precise cause.

"Farms must do more to protect animals by adopting commonsense fire safety measures," tweeted the Animal Welfare Institute, one of the oldest animal welfare charities in the United States, referring to the Texas tragedy.