Texas elementary school shooting has joined the wagon of eight other mass shooting incidents in US in 2022 itself!

Hinting at several social factors, this Texas elementary school mass shooting has also highlighted that Salvador Rolando Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 21 including 19 children, might have also been bullied during his academic years.

Wearing body armour, he walked into the Robb Elementary school carrying a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle and opened fire at the children.

This comes just 10 days after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that took the lives of 10 people.

US media reports quoting people who knew him said he "liked to joke around". The New York Times spoke to his colleagues at work who said he "went out of the way to keep by himself" and nobody really knew him.

According to the New York Times, two parents who said they were friends of the gunman's family described him as serious and said he had a temper. One remembered he often talked back to his mother in his younger years. But both were surprised he could be capable of such violence.

The Washington Post quoted his friends and relatives describing him as a lonely 18-year-old who "was bullied over a childhood speech impediment, suffered from a fraught home life and lashed out violently against peers and strangers recently and over the years".

Ramos reportedly dropped out of school after repeated bullying. "He missed long periods of high school, classmates said, and was not on track to graduate with them this year," a report said.

Video emerges of frantic parents running towards the school

Videos circulating on social media shows parents desperately running towards Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children were killed after a teenager opened fire.

One of the videos on Facebook shows parents and their relatives comforting each other. A mother is seen crying out loud while sitting on the road outside the school.

Gun Violence in US schools

According to Education Week , who has been tracking US school mass shooting since 2018, mentioned that there has been at least 27 reported incidents this year itself.

In 2021, almost 250 people were hit by active shooters - 103 died, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The number of active shooting incidents last year represents a 50 per cent increase from 2020 and almost double the number in 2017, Bloomberg reported.