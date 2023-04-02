Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm. Many people believe that it is a medium of making lives easier, while some say it will take away jobs. There are numerous pros and cons, but the debate over it is never-ending.

There is a 23-year-old youth from Austin in Texas who earned $34,913 or ₹28.69 lakh through ChatGPT. He launched an online course ‘ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners’ on the education platform Udemy, according to a report published by Business Insider.

Lance Junck, a Texas youth managed to enroll more than 15,000 students in his course in the last three months. He said that he used ChatGPT last November and was impressed by its capabilities.

He said that he wanted to make this OpenAI chatbot accessible to everyone. "There is an incredible learning curve to ChatGPT," he said.

The Texas youth said that people are afraid of AI chatbot but he wanted to make it exciting and approachable to people, the report said.

Junck claims that he spends hours using ChatGPT and consuming all kinds of ChatGPT content online.

The report stated that the ChatGPT Masterclass is seven hours long and teaches learners to write their first ChatGPT prompt, then gradually learn how to write applications for businesses, students, and programmers. It also has tutorials on creating art with the AI generator DALL E-2 among others.

He asserted that the main reason behind the demand for his course is his expertise in search engine optimization (SEO) and marketing. The report also said that the Texas youth has also taught startups like ClearDesk how to implement ChatGPT into their marketing.