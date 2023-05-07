Texas: Man runs car on pedestrians in Brownsville, kills 7 people

Atleast 7 people were killed on 7 May and up to six were injured in Brownsville, Texas , when a car ran into pedestrians, reported Reuters, adding a male suspect was taken in custody.
The driver was arrested on reckless driving charges, said Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval told NewsNation affiliate KVEO. He added that more charges are likely and it appears to have been an intentional act.
As per details, the crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless. Among the dead include some migrants.
"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," Fox news quoted Sandoval as saying.
The border city of Brownsville is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when COVID-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday, added Reuters.
Shelter director Victor Maldonado of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center said he reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video on Sunday morning after receiving a call about the crash.
The city bus stop is across the street from the shelter and is not marked. There was no bench, and people waiting there were sitting along the curb, Maldonado said. He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men.
“What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about a hundred feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop," Maldonado said.
The Ozanam shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city of Brownsville and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.
With agency inputs.
