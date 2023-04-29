Texas: Man shoots neighbors killing 8-year-old, 4 others after they complained about gunfire2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Texas police authorities are still searching for 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza following the overnight shooting in the town of Cleveland
This is the second mass shooting recorded in texas ina agp of nine days
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
