Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, says sheriff

Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, says sheriff4 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy.
Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent
CLEVELAND (TEXAS) : The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×