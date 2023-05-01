Texas Mass Shooting: Widening manhunt for gunman slowed by 'zero leads'5 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Local officials and the FBI also chipped in reward money, bringing the total to $80,000 for any information about Francisco Oropeza's whereabouts.
A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching with a team that has grown to hundreds of people.
