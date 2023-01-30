Home / News / World /  Texas oil and gas producers told to prepare for winter storms
Back

Texas oil and gas producers have been told to secure their equipment and facilities ahead of potentially treacherous winter weather this week.

The Railroad Commission of Texas advised operators in areas that could be impacted to take action including securing personnel, equipment and facilities to prevent injury or damages, according to a statement Sunday. The RRC also asked all operators to monitor and report road conditions throughout the weather event.

The warning comes after the National Weather Service predicted severe winter conditions across portions of Texas in the coming days. Wintry precipitation is expected to begin in parts of West and North Texas Monday afternoon, with more significant freezing rain into Tuesday.

The RCC also told operators to monitor state, local and national reports for updates on the weather and its potential impact. Potential for ice accumulation and freezing rain could create hazardous road and operating conditions.

Texas’s sprawling fossil fuel and petrochemical industry is known to be vulnerable to unusually low temperatures, which can freeze natural gas lines, cause valves to seize up and disrupt power supplies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout