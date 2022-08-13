Texas police officers fatally shoot man with rifle: Report

Texas Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran said the shooting on Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street
Police in suburban Fort Worth reportedly fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them, authorities said. According to Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran, the shooting on Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. They found a man carrying a rifle about two blocks away, AP reported.
“The suspect raised and pointed what has been identified as a semi-automatic rifle at the officers," McEachran said. “Officers fired at the suspect," who was pronounced dead at the scene and it wasn't yet known whether the man shot at the officers or how many times he was shot, McEachran said Saturday, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation, the AP report said.
McEachran said the man's body was sent to the medical examiner for identification and authorities did not release the names of the two officers, who were placed on paid leave, as is standard, while Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, the report further stated.
Meanwhile, a wave of violence in a Mexican city on the border with the United States left 11 people dead, including a radio presenter, and businesses torched, authorities said Friday. In the first incident in Ciudad Juarez, two prison inmates were shot dead and 20 injured in a riot involving two rival gangs, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia told reporters, according to AFP report.
Local media said both groups were linked to the Sinaloa cartel, whose former leader, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is currently serving a life sentence in the United States and later on, "innocent civilians were attacked as a kind of retaliation" by one of the gangs, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
Two women were killed and another person was hurt in an attack on a food store, which was set on fire along with two other premises in Juarez, which sits just across the border from El Paso, Texas, while gunmen also killed four radio station employees, including a presenter, as they were taking part in a promotional event outside a pizzeria, the AFP report said.
