Texas school shooter's 'lil secret' message to stranger before killing 22. Read here

TOPSHOT - A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP)
1 min read . 03:09 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Texas mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people, including 19 children
  • Ramos had from his Instagram account sent texts to a girl at around 9.16 am saying 'I'm about to' and ''I got a lil secret I wanna tell u'

"I got a lil secret I wanna tell u", was a message from the Texas elementary school teenage shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos' social media account.

The Texas elementary school shooting killed 21 people, including 19 children.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the killer as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located.

Texas mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 (EST), and the deceased children are in the second, third, and fourth grades - aged between 7 years and 10 years.

Ramos had from his Instagram account sent texts to a girl at around 9.16 am saying "I'm about to" and "'I got a lil secret I wanna tell u".

At 11.32 am, he was shooting little children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ramos had first messaged the girl from his reported account @salv8dor_ after tagging her in a photo of guns. He messaged her again on Tuesday morning, just before the shooting.

"I'm about to," he wrote in the message.

The girl asked - "About to what?"

He replied: "I'll tell you before 11."

Ramos, according to the Texas police, fired at his grandmother before leaving for the school. He was a student at Uvalde High School before finding work at a Wendy's outlet.

According to reports, he had bought the guns he used in the shooting legally when he turned 18.

His social media was full of photos of guns that he bought on his 18th birthday, state senator Roland Gutierrez has been quoted as saying.

Under a new Texan law passed in September, those aged 18-21 could buy guns if they had a protective order, because they were at risk of family violence, stalking, prostitution or sex trafficking.

