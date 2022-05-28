Daniel Defense - the arms company that produced the AR-15 gun used in the Texas school shooting tragedy - put out an advertisement around a week before the incident, and the ad that came on May 16 featured a toddler. The ad shows the toddler holding an automated rifle. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it." the ad said. The Texas school shooting incident killed 19 children and two teachers while an 18-year-old gunman fired more than 100 rounds.

