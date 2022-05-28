This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Daniel Defense is a family-owned and privately-held firearms manufacturer in Georgia. The gun used in the Texas school shooting is similar to the promoted by the company in the ad.
Daniel Defense - the arms company that produced the AR-15 gun used in the Texas school shooting tragedy - put out an advertisement around a week before the incident, and the ad that came on May 16 featured a toddler. The ad shows the toddler holding an automated rifle. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it." the ad said. The Texas school shooting incident killed 19 children and two teachers while an 18-year-old gunman fired more than 100 rounds.
Multiple 911 calls had been made while the teenager went on a rampage. Officers said they had delayed entering the Texas school because they did not believe it was still an "active shooter" situation. Now, the slow reaction by the police is being widely criticised.
Daniel Defense, a family-owned and privately-held firearms manufacturer in Georgia, has its tweets protected as only its followers can see the tweets. A follow request is granted only when it is approved by the Twitter user. However, the screenshot of the controversial ad is not out in the open on social media. Thr Instagram profile is, however, open. But, the said ad was not seen when last checked.
Daniel Defense, however, has a message on the Texas school Shooting. The official website welcomes its viewers with a pop-up message.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act. As reported in Governor Abbott’s press conference, it is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense. We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations," it says.
“We will keep the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community in our thoughts and our prayers," the statement by Daniel Defense adds.