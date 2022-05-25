This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 18 children; 'We have to act', says Biden. 10 points
Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 18 children; ‘We have to act’, says Biden. 10 points
2 min read.08:00 AM ISTAgencies
The mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 (EST), and the deceased children are in the second, third, and fourth grades - aged between 7 years and 10 years
In one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 18 children, on Tuesday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the killer as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located. The shooter's motive remains unclear.
Texas mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 (EST), and the deceased children are in the second, third, and fourth grades - aged between 7 years and 10 years.
The gunman, who was wearing body armor, crashed his car outside the school before going inside. He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
US President Joe Biden called for new restrictions on firearms after the gunman massacred more than a dozen of children at Texas elementary school. He asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and pressure members of Congress to pass sensible gun law.
Biden ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff through May 28 giving tribute to those killed in the school in Texas.
The president, who lost one of his children in a car accident and another to cancer, expressed condolences to Uvalde parents who, he said, “will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them.
The attack in Uvalde is the most deadly US school shooting since a gunman killed 26 people, most of them first-graders, at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings, multiple initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to strengthen -- or weaken -- their own restrictions.
The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest data.
