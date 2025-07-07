Texas shooting: Gunman killed after opening fire at US Border Patrol facility, two officers injured

A 27-year-old man was killed on Monday after opening fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities said. According to an AP report, Federal agents returned fire at Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning.

Reportedly, the shooting took place at a Border Patrol facility across the street from McAllen International Airport. Another rifle and more ammunition were found by law enforcement, with the gunman's motive is being unknown.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that two officers and a border patrol employee were injured during the shooting, the AP report said.