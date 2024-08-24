Texas sues over Biden legalization program for immigrants married to US citizens

MIGRATION-USA/SPOUSES (UPDATE 3):UPDATE 3-Texas sues over Biden legalization program for immigrants married to US citizens

Reuters
Published24 Aug 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Texas sues over Biden legalization program for immigrants married to US citizens
Texas sues over Biden legalization program for immigrants married to US citizens

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, - Texas and a coalition of Republican-led states on Friday sued President Joe Biden's administration over a new program that offers a path to citizenship for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally and are now married to U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit argues the program, which began accepting applications on Monday, oversteps the administration's authority to provide relief to those without legal status and circumvents the intent of U.S. immigration laws.

The initiative, called Keeping Families Together, provides a path to citizenship to an estimated 500,000 immigrant spouses who entered the U.S. illegally and have at least 10 years of residence. Without this option, many would need to leave the U.S. for years before being able to return legally.

Republicans have made illegal immigration a central focus of the Nov. 5 presidential election where former President Donald Trump, a Republican, will face off against the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

America First Legal, an organization led by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, served as co-counsel in the lawsuit alongside Texas and 15 other states with Republican attorneys general.

Miller, a driving force behind Trump's restrictive policies during his 2017-2021 presidency, called the Biden program "brazenly unlawful" in a statement.

Keeping Families Together also allows some 50,000 children under age 21 with a U.S.-citizen parent to obtain temporary "parole" status that creates a path to citizenship.

White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez said the Texas lawsuit aimed to separate families and "goes against our nation’s values."

Texas has repeatedly clashed with the Biden administration in court over immigration and border issues.

A federal appeals court in July said Texas could keep a large floating barrier in the Rio Grande River intended to block migrants illegally crossing from Mexico.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:02 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldTexas sues over Biden legalization program for immigrants married to US citizens

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue