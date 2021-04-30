OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Text messages can boost vaccination rates against Covid-19: Report

Nudges sent via text messages to patients prior to a primary care visit can boost vaccination rates against influenzas including COVID-19, a study shows.

The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), shows that texts messages sent to patients prior to a primary care visit and developed by behavioural scientists to encourage vaccine adoption can substantially boost vaccination rates by an average of five per cent at close to zero marginal cost.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In a study of 47,306 individuals in the United States, researchers found that sending two text messages- one sent 72 hours before a primary care visit and another sent 24 hours before the visit- about getting an influenza vaccine in which the vaccine is described as reserved for the individual's visit increased vaccination rates by at least 6.7%.

Results suggest that similar interventions via text message may boost vaccination rates for other illnesses, such as COVID-19, according to the authors.

In order to identify the impact of text messaging interventions on vaccination rates, the experiment was conducted in 2020 in partnership with two large health systems in the Northeastern United States: Penn Medicine and Geisinger Health.

The research was approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at the University of Pennsylvania; the IRB granted a waiver of consent for this research.

It tested 19 nudges delivered to patients via text message and designed to boost the adoption of the influenza vaccine.

The research found that a successful script could be used as a template for campaigns to encourage the adoption of life-saving vaccines, including against COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Goa CM Pramod SawantPremium Premium

'As and when we receive doses': Goa CM on inoculation of all above 18 years

1 min read . 08:54 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Premium Premium

PM Modi to meet cabinet ministers today; will likely discuss Covid situation, vaccination drive

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Activity in India’s dominant services sector moderated in March after expanding the previous month at its quickest pace in a year.Premium Premium

India cruised road to recovery just before second wave of Covid-19 hit

2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
The latest data adds more caution to China’s outlook after the economy showed more balanced growth in the first quarter as retail sales climbed and industrial output growth moderated. Photo: BloombergPremium Premium

China’s factory outlook eases as economic recovery moderates

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST

Patients with new or routine (nonsick) primary care appointments at Penn Medicine between September 24, 2020, and December 31, 2020, and at Geisinger Health between September 28, 2020, and December 31, 2020, meeting the eligibility criteria were included in the study.

Twenty-six behavioural scientists worked in small teams to generate 19 different text messaging protocols.

The best-performing message, which increased adoption by an estimated 11 per cent, reminded patients twice to get their flu shot at their upcoming doctor's appointment and mentioned that a shot was reserved for them.

"Our findings show nudges sent via text messages to patients prior to a primary care visit and developed by behavioral scientists to encourage vaccine adoption can substantially boost vaccination rates at close to zero marginal cost," the paper read.

"Our best-performing message, which increased adoption by an estimated 11%, reminded patients twice to get their flu shot at their upcoming doctor's appointment and mentioned that a shot was reserved for them. Although the factors influencing the adoption of vaccines for other diseases, including COVID-19, differ in important ways, this successful script could potentially be repurposed," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout