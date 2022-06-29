Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test: 5 things to know

The announcement comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post. "I am also quitting as a member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a web address.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post. "I am also quitting as a member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a web address.
“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal," he also added.
“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal," he also added.
The announcement comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The announcement comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is all that you need to know:
Last week, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with few other MLAs declared their revolt against the coalition, clearly under the guidance of BJP. On Monday, the group left Mumbai and headed for Surat. Later, they flew to Guwahati
Here is all that you need to know:
Last week, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with few other MLAs declared their revolt against the coalition, clearly under the guidance of BJP. On Monday, the group left Mumbai and headed for Surat. Later, they flew to Guwahati
In Guwahati, from a handful MLA, the number propelled fast and eventually added up to 39. This was an easy enough number to split from the party and at the same time, ensure Thackeray's removal
In Guwahati, from a handful MLA, the number propelled fast and eventually added up to 39. This was an easy enough number to split from the party and at the same time, ensure Thackeray's removal
Following this, Thackeray sought court's intervention into the matter, however, many assumed it was an attempt to buy time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following this, Thackeray sought court's intervention into the matter, however, many assumed it was an attempt to buy time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court, however, said that the result of the vote tomorrow will be subject to its verdict on July 11. Accordingly, it will decide whether rebel Sena MLAs should be disqualified
The Supreme Court, however, said that the result of the vote tomorrow will be subject to its verdict on July 11. Accordingly, it will decide whether rebel Sena MLAs should be disqualified
By this time, Thackeray and his team have been reduced to just mere 15 MLAs and asked the court to stop the floor test called tomorrow by the Governor of the state.