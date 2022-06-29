Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test: 5 things to know

Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test: 5 things to know

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressing a gathering in this file image. (HT file picture)
2 min read . 10:28 PM ISTLivemint

  • The announcement comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post. "I am also quitting as a member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a web address.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal," he also added. 

The announcement comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. 

Here is all that you need to know: 

Last week, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with few other MLAs declared their revolt against the coalition, clearly under the guidance of BJP. On Monday, the group left Mumbai and headed for Surat. Later, they flew to Guwahati

In Guwahati, from a handful MLA, the number propelled fast and eventually added up to 39. This was an easy enough number to split from the party and at the same time, ensure Thackeray's removal

Following this, Thackeray sought court's intervention into the matter, however, many assumed it was an attempt to buy time.

The Supreme Court, however, said that the result of the vote tomorrow will be subject to its verdict on July 11. Accordingly, it will decide whether rebel Sena MLAs should be disqualified

By this time, Thackeray and his team have been reduced to just mere 15 MLAs and asked the court to stop the floor test called tomorrow by the Governor of the state.

Supreme Court ruled that he must prove tomorrow that his government still has a majority and following this, Thackeray decided to resign

