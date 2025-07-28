Thai and Cambodian PMs to meet today after Trump steps in to broker peace deal | Top updates

Thai and Cambodian leaders are expected to meet on Monday in a bid to end the most intense border violence between their countries in more than ten years. The talks come after President Donald Trump intervened by threatening trade tariffs to push for a ceasefire.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will hold the meeting in Kuala Lumpur at 3 p.m. local time, Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said. The discussions will take place at the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is hosting the talks in his role as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as reported by the Associated Press.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said State Department officials were in Malaysia to assist peace efforts as Cambodia and Thailand were scheduled to begin talks there on Monday in hopes for a ceasefire, Reuters reported.

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," he said. "State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts."

The initial talks since the clashes erupted on July 24 have begun, just two days after Trump claimed that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to swiftly negotiate a ceasefire.

Following individual phone calls with Phumtham and Hun Manet on Saturday, Trump warned that the U.S. would not pursue trade agreements with either nation while the conflict persisted.

The threat sparked a flurry of diplomatic activity on Sunday, with Anwar eventually securing an agreement for the two sides to meet. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke to the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia and urged them to immediately de-escalate tensions while offering US help in future talks.

Speaking to reporters just before meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, Trump acknowledged the phone calls with the two leaders.

“I called the prime ministers of each and I said, ‘We’re not going to make a trade deal unless you settle the war.’ A lot of people killed,” Trump said. “And I think by the time I got off, I think they want to settle now.”

As Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline approaches, trade-dependent Thailand is eager to avoid provoking the U.S. president particularly as it negotiates to reduce a proposed 36% tariff on its exports. Trump, who previously took credit for easing border tensions between India and Pakistan through trade pressure, is now using a similar strategy in Southeast Asia.

“When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!” Trump said on Truth Social after speaking to Thai and Cambodian leaders on Saturday.

Thailand's trade talks with US Thailand’s trade talks with the US have included offering expanded access for American goods to narrow a $46 billion trade surplus with Washington. Neighbouring Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have already secured trade deals with the US in recent weeks, AP reported.

Despite the economic implications, Thailand has adopted a tough position ahead of Monday’s talks. Officials insist that any ceasefire must be linked to a bilateral settlement of the conflict, the withdrawal of troops, and an end to the use of deadly force. In contrast, Cambodia has expressed willingness to agree to an unconditional end to the fighting.

The conflict, which escalated from months of simmering border tension, has killed more than 30 people and displaced over 150,000 civilians on both sides. Thailand has reported 22 fatalities, including eight soldiers, while Cambodia has confirmed 13 deaths, including five military personnel.