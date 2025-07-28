Thai Navy Joins Conflict Against Cambodia as Fighting Rages

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand said its navy joined the army in repelling Cambodian attacks on a new frontier in their disputed border, as the death toll from the escalating conflict climbed to at least 30.

The naval operation early on Saturday followed the incursion of Cambodian troops at three different points in Trat province in Thailand’s east, the Thai Defense Ministry said in a statement. The marine forces’ counter-operation was able to push back Cambodian soldiers encroaching on Thai territory, it said.

“Thailand stands firm in defending its sovereignty,” the ministry said. “Aggression will not be tolerated.”

Cambodia in turn accused Thai forces of expanding its offensive deep into its territory against non-military targets including schools, pagodas and residential areas. Thai forces fired heavy artillery shells into several Cambodian areas outside the conflict zone, Khmer Times reported, citing its defense ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.

The renewed clashes followed two days of intense fighting that saw the use of fighter jets, rocket launchers and heavy artillery across several border areas, forcing the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the conflict zones by both the countries.

Thailand has put the death toll on its side at 19, including six soldiers since fighting erupted on Thursday, with more than 60 people injured. Cambodia has reported 13 deaths including five soldiers, and injuries to 70 others.

The deadliest clash between the two nations in more than a decade came as longstanding border tensions erupted into a full-fledged conflict. Two Thai soldiers were maimed in landmine explosives and a Cambodian soldier was killed in border skirmish in May — the start of the current standoff.

Thailand and Cambodia have claimed they are operating only in self-defense, with Bangkok insisting on a cessation of Cambodian hostilities before a ceasefire. On Saturday, Thailand’s army also reported clashes in Sa Keao, bringing the number of border provinces involved to six out of seven.

The two countries share a long history of border tensions, though relations have remained largely stable since a deadly 2011 conflict that left dozens dead. The last major flare-up centered on the Preah Vihear temple, a longstanding flashpoint dating back to the French colonial era.

Much of the current dispute stems from maps drawn on differing interpretations of early 20th-century Franco-Siamese treaties, which defined the border between Thailand and Cambodia, then part of French Indochina.

While the US, China, and Malaysia have reached out to both parties to facilitate a ceasefire, Thailand has said it’s intent on resolving the hostilities bilaterally. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said his country was ready for a ceasefire proposal that was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as the current chair of regional group Asean. But Thailand backed out of the deal last minute, he said Friday.

A special meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday — attended by representatives of both Cambodia and Thailand — called for restraint and resolution of the conflict bilaterally through peaceful means. The council also urged an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a ceasefire, while supporting Asean’s role in mediation, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Saturday.

However, Thailand will not initiate the calling off of military action and Cambodia must end its hostilities first, Maris told reporters.

“Cambodia must show evidence of good faith to end this conflict,” Maris said, thanking Malaysia’s Anwar for his offer to facilitate talks. “They must end aggression and attacks on Thailand.”

The conflict comes at a perilous time for both countries as they face a raft of economic challenges, including the looming threat of steep US tariffs. While neighboring Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have secured trade agreements with the Trump administration, export-dependent Thailand has yet to strike a deal.

The border clashes also risk worsening a political crisis in Thailand. Its embattled leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already been suspended as prime minister over her alleged mishandling of the border dispute.

Her Pheu Thai-led coalition has been on shaky ground since the defection of a key party last month reduced it to a slim majority, and now faces the threat of more anti-government protests seeking her ouster.

