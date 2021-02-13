OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Thai pro-democracy protesters return to streets calling for royal reforms
Pro-democracy protesters pull steel barricades in front of police as they try to march forward during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 13,2021. (AP)
Pro-democracy protesters pull steel barricades in front of police as they try to march forward during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 13,2021. (AP)

Thai pro-democracy protesters return to streets calling for royal reforms

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:48 PM IST AFP

The leaders were charged under the lese majeste law, which carries penalties of up to 15 years per charge if found guilty of insulting the monarchy.

Thai pro-democracy protesters scaled a massive Bangkok monument Saturday, draping it in crimson cloth and calling for the kingdom to abolish its draconian royal defamation laws.

Momentum for the youth-led movement calling for an overhaul to Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government has slowed in recent months, due to a fresh wave of coronavirus infections in Thailand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil-rich countries not looking into interest of consuming nations: Dharmendra Pradhan on rising prices

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Members of the Myanmar national football team take turns in addressing their fans about their opposition to the military coup

Myanmar protests in second week, with neither side backing down

3 min read . 09:17 PM IST
An aerial view of a lake which according to local media reports was formed after Sunday's flash flood, possibly triggered by an avalanche destroying dams and bridges, in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 12, 2021. Picture taken February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO ARCHIVES. NO RESALES.

Rescuers boring wider hole in tunnel; temporary lake on Rishi Ganga starts releasing water

4 min read . 09:14 PM IST

But the recent detention of four prominent leaders has spurred protesters into action, bringing hundreds back to the Democracy Monument intersection in Bangkok's historic quarter -- under the close watch of scores of riot police.

The leaders were charged under the lese majeste law, which carries penalties of up to 15 years per charge if found guilty of insulting the monarchy.

"I want to stress the purpose of today's rally is to call for 112 to be abolished," said Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, referring to the law by its penal code section.

After rearranging flower pots around the monument to say "112", activists draped a massive red cloth over Democracy Monument in an act of defiance.

As night fell, the protesters marched to the Royal Palace but were stopped by barricades and barbed wire surrounding the area and scores of police in full riot gear.

Officers stood in a tense stand-off against the protesters, some of whom were wielding white shields, gas masks and helmets.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

After some negotiations, authorities escorted four protest leaders to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine, next to the Grand Palace, where they performed a Buddhist water blessing ceremony and called: "Down with feudalism, long live the people."

"We've asked the spirit protecting the shrine to side with the people," rally leader Attapon Buapat told waiting demonstrators, declaring a return to the streets in a week if their comrades are not released.

"If our demands are not met, we will raise the temperatures."

While most of the protesters left after Attapon's announcement, more than a dozen remained.

They threw water bottles and small homemade "ping pong" bombs -- around the size of a table tennis ball -- at the police, who braced against the onslaught until all had dispersed by around 9 pm.

The pro-democracy movement, which kicked off last July, is calling for reforms to the unassailable monarchy, and the abolition of the royal defamation law is one of its key demands.

Their grievances with the royals have electrified Thai society, where frank discussion about the family is taboo.

At its peak, the rallies drew tens of thousands, with demonstrators drawing inspiration from Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

In November, police deployed tear gas and water cannon against protesters, using liquid laced with an irritant, and clashes left more than 40 people injured.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout