Thailand accuses Cambodia of using BM-21 rocket systems: What are these?

Thailand's military accused rival Cambodia of using Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems as tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated on Thursday.

The Thai army said Cambodian forces had used heavy artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket launchers, prompting what Thai officials described as “appropriate supporting fire” in return.

Several images also show Cambodian soldiers standing on a truck carrying a Russian-made BM-21 rocket launcher and travelling along a street in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.

Thailand and Cambodia fought their bloodiest military clashes in more than a decade on July 24, with at least 12 people killed as the two sides battled with tanks, artillery and ground forces over a disputed border zone.

What are these BM-21 rocket launchers? The Russian BM-21 Grad (БМ-21) is said to be a self-propelled 122mm Multiple-Launch-Rocket-System (MLRS). Simply put, it is a Soviet truck-mounted 122 mm multiple rocket launcher.

The BM-21 Grad is an early Cold War era multiple rocket launcher of Soviet origin, weaponsystems.net claimed. It was developed in the early 1960s and saw its first combat in March 1969, a report claimed.

BM stands for Boyevaya Mashina, meaning Combat-Vehicle. The nickname Grad means Hail. In NATO countries, the system (either the complete system or the launch vehicle only) was initially known as M1964.

According to Army Recognition website, the BM-21 122 mm multiple rocket launcher (MRL) system entered into service with the Soviet Army in 1963 to replace the ageing 140 mm BM-14 system.

"The main role of the BM-21 Grad system is to support the division with suppressive fire to counter anti-tank missile, artillery and mortar positions, destroy strong points and eliminate enemy nodes of resistance on the immediate battlefield," the report added.

Several other countries have copied the Grad or have developed similar systems.

How BM-21 GRAD works The BM-21 GRAD is equipped with a pod of 40 launch tubes of 122 mm caliber arranged in a rectangular shape that can be turned away from the unprotected cab.

The rocket launcher weapon system is mounted at the rear of the truck chassis.

The launching mechanism is powered by a small generator system inside the truck. It can fire rockets directly from the cab or from a trigger at the end of a 64-meter cable.

The BM-21 rockets can be either fired singly or in a salvo lasting six seconds, Army Recognition explained.The V8 petrol engine provides a maximum road speed of 75 km/h.

After firing, the vehicle needs to be reloaded, which can take around 10 minutes with an experienced crew and the appropriate reloading equipment.

How common is BM-21 Grad? The BM-21 Grad is the most widely used multiple rocket launcher ever developed. It was used in very large quantities by Soviet and some Warsaw Pact forces.

Many systems were exported to Soviet allies in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.