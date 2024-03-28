Thailand all set to legalise same-sex marriage, passes 'equality' bill
Thailand’s lawmakers passed a legislation to recognize same-sex marriage, paving the way for the country to become the first in Southeast Asia to guarantee marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.
