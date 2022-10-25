Thailand allows foreigners the right to buy land but there is a rider1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Thailand is competing with other nations to attract wealthy individuals, so-called digital nomads and retirees
Thailand is competing with other nations to attract wealthy individuals, so-called digital nomads and retirees
Thailand took a major step toward giving foreigners the right to buy land for housing, as the country seeks to boost its economy by enticing more wealthy international investors.