Thailand allows foreigners the right to buy land but there is a rider

The new plan, endorsed at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, will allow eligible foreigners to own as much as one rai (0.4 acres) of land for residential purposes, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the weekly meeting of ministers. The program targets top professionals, high-net-worth individuals and retirees, who will be eligible to own housing sites -- but only in Bangkok and Pattaya, a beach-side city about two hours drive from the nation’s capital.

