Thailand and Cambodia engage in armed clashes amid diplomatic tensions | What two countires are fighting over?

Armed clashes broke out between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday as both countries accused each other of firing the first shots after weeks of simmering tension and diplomatic spats. So far, nine Thai civilians has been across three provinces, the Thai army said. Those killed included an 8-year-old boy. A further 14 people in Thailand have been injured as a result of the fighting, the army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Thailand has sealed it border with Cambodia as clashes continue to escalate.

The clash came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia late on Wednesday and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok, after a second Thai soldier in the space of a week lost a limb to a landmine accident.

What Thailand and Cambodia are fighting over? The two countries are fighting over disputed area in the border.

For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at various undemarcated points along their 817 km (508 miles) land border, which has led to skirmishes over several years and at least a dozen deaths, including during a weeklong exchange of artillery in 2011.

What re-ignited the dispute? Tensions were reignited in May following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief exchange of gunfire, which escalated into a full-blown diplomatic crisis and now has triggered armed clashes.

Thailand's military on Thursday said Cambodia deployed a surveillance drone before sending troops with heavy weapons to an area near disputed Ta Moan Thom temple along the eastern border, around 360 km from the capital Bangkok

Cambodian troops opened fire and two Thai soldiers were wounded, a Thai army spokesperson said, adding Cambodia had used multiple weapons, including rocket launchers.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's defence ministry, however, said there had been an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops and Cambodian forces had responded in self-defence.

Cambodia's influential former premier Hun Sen in a Facebook post said two Cambodian provinces had come under shelling from the Thai military. A spokesperson for Thailand's army said Cambodian troops

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the situation was delicate.

"We have to be careful," he told reporters. "We will follow international law."