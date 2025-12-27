Thailand and Cambodia sign ceasefire after weeks of deadly border clashes

Ministry of National Defence Kingdom of Cambodia released a press release on 27 December announcing the ceasefire agreement: "The 3rd Special Meeting of the Cambodia-Thai General Border Committee (GBC) adopted and signed the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Meeting of the Cambodia-Thai General Border Committee (GBC) between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Kingdom of Thailand, and reaffirmed their firm commitment to fully implement the ceasefire and seek peace, stability and security for the people living along the Cambodia-Thailand border."