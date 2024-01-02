Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Thailand and China announce permanent visa waiver for citizens. Details here

Thailand and China announce permanent visa waiver for citizens. Details here

Reuters

Thailand's Prime Minister announced that visa requirements between Thailand and China will be permanently waived from March.

Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March, boosting their relationship. (File image)

Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which relies heavily on tourism, in September waived entry requirements for Chinese tourists until February this year.

"This will upgrade the relationship between the two countries," Srettha told reporters.

In 2023, Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign tourists, slightly above its target, generating 1.2 trillion baht ($34.93 billion) of revenue, government data showed.

Of that, the top source market was Malaysia with 4.5 million visitors, followed by 3.5 million arrivals from China.

That compared with a pre-COVID record of 39 million arrivals with 11 million from China.

