Thailand bans afternoon drinking, imposes hefty fines under tough new alcohol law

(Bloomberg) -- People in Thailand wanting to quench their thirst with an afternoon tipple risk steep fines from Saturday under amended alcohol control legislation that strengthens enforcement and significantly tightens restrictions around marketing and advertising.

Alcohol sales in Thailand have been banned at most retail outlets and supermarkets between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. since 1972, but changes to The Alcoholic Beverage Control Act that take effect on Nov. 8 now mean individuals can be fined 10,000 baht ($300) or more for drinking or being served alcoholic beverages during prohibited times or in prohibited places.

Although there are exemptions for licensed entertainment venues, hotels, certified establishments in tourist areas and airports offering international flights, the onus has been shifted to consumers, and the tightened laws also prohibit advertising of alcoholic beverages unless the content is purely factual. The use of celebrities, influencers or public figures to promote alcoholic beverages for commercial purposes is also banned.

The new regulations will have an adverse effect on restaurants because it’s the customer that’s now “restricted” by the stipulated sale hours, Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said.

If an establishment sells a bottle of beer to a customer at 1:59 p.m., for example, but they sit and drink on the premises until 2:05 p.m., that would constitute a violation of the law under Section 32, and that person could be fined. “This will impede the growth of the restaurant industry,” Chanon, who also runs a restaurant in Bangkok, said.

Along Khao San Road, an area in Bangkok known as a backpacker hub, one business said they’re operating as a hybrid bar and restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Alcohol sales are loosely controlled considering customers can and do order drinks between the officially prohibited hours.

With the possibility of drinkers themselves being fined, sales of alcohol may halve during those times, Bob, an assistant manager working on Friday said, declining to give his full name because he’s not authorized to speak publicly.

There’s also concern the stricter laws present an opportunity for officials to enforce fines on customers, restaurants — or both — for personal gain.

Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a member of parliament from the opposition People’s Party who has pushed for liquor liberalization, said alcohol sales should be 24/7. “The amended law aims to serve the purpose of those opposing alcohol,” Taopiphop said.

They also risk confusing foreign tourists who may order a drink before the restricted hours but consume it afterward, he said.

