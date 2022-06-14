It is no longer a crime to grow and trade marijuana and hemp products, or use parts of the plant to treat illnesses.
But the recreational use of the drug remains illegal.
Thailand became the first Asian country to decriminalized cannabis but with a catch. Under decriminalization, it is no longer a crime to grow and trade marijuana and hemp products, or use parts of the plant to treat illnesses. But the recreational use of the drug remains illegal. The government further issued a stern warning for foreign tourists saying that don't come to Thailand thinking you will get to smoke joints freely.
Tough penalties will still apply to those who use the drug to get high and warned against smoking joints, said Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, reported CNN.
"We still have regulations under the law that control the consumption, smoking or use of cannabis products in non-productive ways." Under the Public Health Act, the penalty for smoking cannabis in public includes up to three months jail term and a USD 800 fine.
However, cafes and restaurants are allowed to serve cannabis-infused food and drinks, only if the products contain less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Don't come to Thailand to smoke joints freely: Government warns foreign tourist
"We (have always) emphasized using cannabis extractions and raw materials for medical purposes and for health," Deputy Prime minister Anutin said. "There has never once been a moment that we would think about advocating people to use cannabis in terms of recreation -- or use it in a way that it could irritate others."
In particular, the minister had a stern warning for foreign tourists thinking of lighting up a joint in public, reported CNN.
"Thailand will promote cannabis policies for medical purposes. If [tourists] come for medical treatment or come for health-related products then it's not an issue but if you think that you want to come to Thailand just because you heard that cannabis or marijuana is legal ... (or) come to Thailand to smoke joints freely, that's wrong."
"Don't come. We won't welcome you if you just come to this country for that purpose."
The relaxation of Thailand's cannabis laws follows the country's landmark decision in 2018 to allow the use of medical marijuana. Since then, the laws around cannabis have been further loosened, with the removal of cannabis buds and flowers from the country's list of banned narcotics.
