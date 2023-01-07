Thailand brings back Covid curbs as China reopens borders: All you need to know

As China reopens its borders for the first time in around three years, other nations have sounded the alarm. Anticipating a slew of travellers, Thailand is now bringing back COVID-19 restrictions for foreigners. According to reports, the country is expecting around 300,000 Chinese visitors in the first quarter of this year as the vital tourism sector continues its better-than-expected recovery.
China will end its international isolation at 12 am on Sunday, fully opening its airports and ports for travel and trade. The development comes amid a massive coronavirus outbreak in the country, with experts predicting a death toll in the millions.
It is pertinent to note here that the relaxation comes a day after China began ‘chun yun’ - the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known prior to the pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people. This Lunar New Year public holiday (which officially runs from January 21) will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions.
What are the restrictions imposed by Thailand?
According to officials, foreigners flying into the country (adults) must now show proof of at least two vaccinations, or have recovered from the virus since July. Unvaccinated visitors will need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations. The rules apply until the end of January.
Visitors from countries that require COVID-19 tests for arrivals from Thailand must have health insurance during their stay.
Airlines are required to screen visitors’ eligibility to enter Thailand under the new rules and people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms will be advised to get tested on arrival. Passengers transiting to other destinations are exempt.
Has India re-imposed COVID-19 curbs?
As China reopens amid a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases, several nations including India have brought back travel restrictions. New Delhi began mandatory COVID-19 tests for fliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand recently.
(With inputs from agencies)
