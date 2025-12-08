Thailand-Cambodia conflict LIVE updates: Air strikes target Cambodian military after border clashes kill Thai soldier

Live Updates

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Air strikes target Cambodian military after border clashes kill Thai soldier

Border clashes escalated after a Thai soldier was killed, and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes.

Akriti Anand
Updated8 Dec 2025, 10:08:30 AM IST
This handout picture taken on December 7, 2025 by the Royal Thai Army and obtained on December 8, 2025 shows an injured Thai soldier being evacuated following clashes along the Thai-Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province
This handout picture taken on December 7, 2025 by the Royal Thai Army and obtained on December 8, 2025 shows an injured Thai soldier being evacuated following clashes along the Thai-Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province(AFP)

Thailand launched air strikes against the Cambodian military on Monday (December 8), the Thai army said. The latest escalation came months after dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed in five days of combat that broke out in July this year.

The fighting between the neighbours had first broken out on July 24 near the Ta Muen Thom temple, following several months of escalating tensions. The fighting was stopped after a US-brokered ceasefire was put in place.

What led to the latest clashes?

Both sides have traded blame for the latest eruption of fighting on their disputed border, in which a Thai soldier was killed. The Thai soldier was killed, and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army said on Monday.

Thai army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said the Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory in multiple areas. He said one Thai soldier was killed and four other soldiers were wounded, and civilians were being evacuated from the affected areas.

However, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said the Thai military attacked the Cambodian troops first. She said Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks Monday.

8 Dec 2025, 10:08:30 AM IST

Thailand-Cambodia conflict LIVE: Brief firing incident and blame game

According to the Associated Press, a brief firing incident along the border occurred Sunday, after which both sides said the other fired first.

The Thai army said Cambodian fire injured two Thai soldiers, and Thai troops retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted around 20 minutes.

However, Cambodia said that the Thai side fired first and that Cambodian troops did not retaliate.

8 Dec 2025, 10:06:04 AM IST

Thailand-Cambodia conflict LIVE: Thailand launches air strikes against Cambodian military, says army

Thailand launched air strikes on its neighbour Cambodia on Monday, the Thai army said on Monday. Thailand's Second Army Region said in a statement that around 35,000 people in Thailand have been evacuated from areas along the border with Cambodia since the renewed fighting.

8 Dec 2025, 10:06:04 AM IST

