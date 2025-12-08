Thailand-Cambodia conflict LIVE updates: Air strikes target Cambodian military after border clashes kill Thai soldier

Thailand launched air strikes against the Cambodian military on Monday (December 8), the Thai army said. The latest escalation came months after dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed in five days of combat that broke out in July this year.

The fighting between the neighbours had first broken out on July 24 near the Ta Muen Thom temple, following several months of escalating tensions. The fighting was stopped after a US-brokered ceasefire was put in place.

What led to the latest clashes?

Both sides have traded blame for the latest eruption of fighting on their disputed border, in which a Thai soldier was killed. The Thai soldier was killed, and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army said on Monday.

Thai army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said the Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory in multiple areas. He said one Thai soldier was killed and four other soldiers were wounded, and civilians were being evacuated from the affected areas.

However, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said the Thai military attacked the Cambodian troops first. She said Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks Monday.

