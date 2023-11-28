Hello User
Thailand: Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours in THESE cities. Check new timings, other details

Written By Sanchari Ghosh ( with inputs from Reuters )

Thailand government has extended the opening hours of nightclubs and entertainment venues in popular tourist destinations to attract more visitors during the holiday season.

Thailand extends nightlife hours to boost tourism

In a bid to draw in more tourists during the holiday season, the Thailand government has given its nod to extend opening hours of nightclubs and entertainment venues in specific regions.

Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said on Tuesday, “Entertainment venues, clubs and karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattya, Chiang Mai and Samui, popular tourist destinations, will be allowed stay open two extra hours until 4 AM."

Tourism in Thailand

Soon after becoming the prime minister, Srettha took measures to boost tourism in the country.

Thailand temporarily waived visa requirements for travelers from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, India and Taiwan, and ordered airlines to add more routes while streamlining airport operations to cut the waiting time.

Apart from that, the Thailand government also announced to organise Winter Festival this year

Announcing the same, Srettha said celebrations will include the Loi Krathong festival, Bangkok Marathon and New Year. The event is designed to showcase Thailand’s unique culture and attract tourists during the high season between November and January.

“There will also be about 3,000 events like music concerts, marathons and other cultural festivities organized through to next year to draw tourists."

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously said the new rules would start on December 15.

The tourism industry is a key driver of the economy, which has seen sluggish growth compared with regional peers, and which Srettha's government is keen to revive with stimulus measures.

Thailand has so far welcomed 24.5 million foreign tourists this year and is forecasting 28 million arrivals for the full year.

Before the pandemic, Thailand booked a record 39.9 million arrivals, with 11 million from China. This year, the government expects just 3.5 million arrivals from China.

(With inputs from Reuters)

