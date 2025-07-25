Thailand declares martial law in 8 districts amid deadly clashes with Cambodia over Hindu temples territory

Thailand on Friday declared ‘martial law’ in eight of its districts bordering Cambodia, after the two nations engaged in deadly clashes over a long-time territorial dispute.

According to news agency AFP, Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the military's Border Defense Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, said in a statement "martial law is now in effect" in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.

According to Thai media, the affected districts are:

Chanthaburi province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am and Khao Khitchakut

Trat province: Khao Saming

An Al Jazeera report said that these national parks will remain closed: Phu Chong-Na Yoi National Park (Ubon Ratchathani province), Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary (Ubon Ratchathani province), Khao Phra Wihan National Park (Sisaket province), Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary (Sisaket province), Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary (Sisaket province), and Huai Thap Than–Huai Samran Wildlife Sanctuary (Surin province).

What is the dispute between Thailand, Cambodia The two nations are locked in a bitter dispute over the Emerald Triangle, a border region where both of them meet Laos. The area is home to several ancient temples, including the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, near which clashes broke out early Thursday.

Prasat Preah Vihear and Prasat Ta Muen Thom, both Khmer-era Hindu temples about 95 miles apart, are two of the key sites where tensions flared on Thursday.

Prasat Ta Muen Thom is reportedly on the Thai side of the border, and Prasat Preah Vihear is on the Cambodian side of the border. Both countries claim ownership of these disputed sites.

Thailand warns of war At least 130,000 people fled the fighting as Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on Friday that cross-border clashes with Cambodia “could develop into war".

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks, and ground troops on Thursday, and the UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting later today.

According to an AFP report, a steady thump of artillery strikes could be heard from the Cambodian side of the border on Friday, where the province of Oddar Meanchey reported one civilian – a 70-year-old man – had been killed and five more wounded.

More than 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border regions, its health ministry said, reporting 15 fatalities – 14 civilians and a soldier – with a further 46 wounded, including 15 troops, the report added.

"We have tried to compromise as we are neighbours, but we have now instructed the Thai military to act immediately in case of urgency," said Phumtham.