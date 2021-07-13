"We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as 'mix-and-match'", she said.
Thailand has reported more than 353,700 coronavirus cases and 2,847 deaths -- the bulk of them detected since the latest wave kicked off in April from an upscale Bangkok nightlife district.
Healthcare workers were the first in line to receive Sinovac, but authorities said Sunday nearly 900 medical staff -- most of them vaccinated with that shot -- got Covid-19.
They will now also get an AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, authorities said.
Virus hotspot Bangkok and nine other hard-hit provinces are now under tougher restrictions that include a night-time curfew and a ban of gatherings over five people.
The administration of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha has come under vociferous criticism for its handling of the pandemic, from accusations of vaccine mismanagement to the lack of government compensation for affected sectors.
On Tuesday, his cabinet approved a 30 billion baht ($920 million) rehabilitation scheme to aid businesses -- including retail, entertainment and construction -- affected by the severe restrictions in Bangkok and nine other provinces.
Residential utility bills such as water and electricity will also be lowered for two months, the cabinet said.
