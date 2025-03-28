Thailand Earthquake: Indian Embassy in Bangkok issues emergency helpline number for citizens

Thailand Earthquake: Indian Embassy in Bangkok issued emergency helpline number for its citizens after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation. The Embassy also said that all members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Mar 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Thailand Earthquake: A building collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025.
Thailand Earthquake: A building collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025.(REUTERS)

The Indian Embassy of Thailand issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals living or visiting Thailand on Friday, March 2, in case of an emergency response as a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the island nation.

Also Read | Bangkok, Myanmar Earthquake LIVE: Thailand PM declares state of emergency

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218,” said the official social media post from the Indian Embassy on Friday.

According to the social media post, as of 2:54 p.m. on Monday, no Indians have been reportedly affected by the major earthquake.

“So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported,” said the embassy in its platform X post.

Also Read | Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra announces emergency in Bangkok over earthquake

The Embassy also highlighted that the tremors from the earthquake were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, and the government counterpart is ‘closely’ monitoring the situation with local Thai authorities.

“After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities,” said the Indian Embassy in its post.

“All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe,” they said in the social media post.

Also Read | Horrific visuals: Buildings collapse, skyscrapers ‘sway’ in Myanmar earthquake

Thailand Earthquake!

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook central Myanmar on Friday, March 28. As per Mint's earlier report, the epicentre was 16 km North-West of Sagaing city, at a depth of 10 kilometers around 12:50 pm local time.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills as the National Center for Seismology in India recorded a 4.0 Ritcher scale earthquake at 1.03 p.m. on Friday. As per the news report, mild earthquake tremors were also felt in Kolkata and Imphal.

Also Read | Earthquake today: Magnitude of 4.0 hits East Garo Hills in Meghalaya

Videos shot by people showing the effects of the earthquake went viral on the social media platform X. Many buildings collapsed, and bridges fell after the incident on Friday.

The videos of the building collapsing circulated on platform X as the earthquakes affected Myanmar and Thailand on midday Friday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldThailand Earthquake: Indian Embassy in Bangkok issues emergency helpline number for citizens
MoreLess
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.