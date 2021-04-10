Thailand endorses specific Covid vaccines for tourists to reduce quarantine

Thailand is betting on a return of foreign visitors to rescue its economy from its worst performance in more than two decades. The nation, famous for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture, shortened the quarantine this month after the requirement was seen as the biggest hurdle to potential travelers. Phuket, an resort island, is also working to completely waive the quarantine from July for vaccinated tourists.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}