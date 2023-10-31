Thailand has temporarily removed visa requirements for travellers from India and Taiwan from November 10th to May 10th, 2024, in an effort to boost tourism.

In an effort to attract more tourists as the high season approaches, Thailand has announced the temporary removal of visa requirements for travellers from India and Taiwan starting next month and continuing until May 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, this decision follows a previous move in September to eliminate visa requirements for Chinese tourists, who were a significant source of visitors before the pandemic, accounting for 11 million out of the record 39 million arrivals in 2019.

"Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days," spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the most recent government data, Thailand welcomed 22 million visitors between January and October 29, resulting in a revenue of 927.5 billion baht (equivalent to $25.67 billion).

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin informed reporters that travellers from India and Taiwan will enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand from November 10th to May 10th this year, Bloomberg reported. This decision came following a cabinet meeting, with the aim of boosting tourism in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the most recent data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tourists from Malaysia have been the largest group of visitors this year, with over 3 million arrivals.

They are followed by Chinese tourists, who were the largest group of visitors to Thailand before the pandemic, with 2.65 million arrivals as of October 15.

Earlier this month, the tourism agency in Thailand projected that the number of Chinese tourists is anticipated to reach between 4 to 4.4 million in the year 2023.

Earlier on October 24, the Sri Lanka Cabinet approved issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March, tweeted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry.

The minister stated that the pilot project, which commenced immediately, will extend until March 31, 2024.

Visitors from these nations can now obtain visas for Sri Lanka without any charges, marking a significant change. India has historically been Sri Lanka's primary source of inbound tourism.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!