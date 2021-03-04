Thailand figuring out how to reopen for tourists

On track to have vaccinated most of its population soon, Israel is making deals to allow its citizens to travel to a number of countries, including Greece. While months away from issuing them, the European Union is also prioritizing immunity certificates, and Britain is expected to conclude a review of “Covid status certification," but only by June 21. Europeans, including people from the U.K., made up 16% of the foreign tourists into Thailand in 2019.

