Thailand minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit is all set to lead the nation as the acting prime minister. His tenure will span one full day, on Wednesday.

The development came a day after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended on Tuesday over a complaint linked to a leaked phone call.

It was alleged that during the phone call, Paetongtarn appeared to criticise the army and side with Cambodia in a border dispute — a potential breach of conduct under the constitution.

Paetongtarn has 15 days to respond.

For now, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit leads a shaky coalition, Bloomberg reported.

Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Thailand's transport minister and deputy prime minister, began his engagements by attending a ceremony in Bangkok celebrating the longevity of the prime minister's office.

The event marks the 93rd anniversary of an institution Suriya is set to command for far fewer than 93 hours.

Paetongtarn's suspension The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday there was "sufficient cause to suspect" Paetongtarn Shinawatra breached ministerial ethics during a diplomatic spat with Cambodia, suspending her pending a probe that could last months.

Paetongtarn is the heiress of the country's dominant political dynasty. The 38-year-old is the daughter of political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra, whose family and party have been jousting with Thailand's conservative establishment since the early 2000s.

She became prime minister only last August.

After the setback on Tuesday, power immediately passed to 70-year-old Suriya, a veteran operator with a reputation in Thai media as a political weathervane for always aligning himself with the government of the day.

Cabinet reshuffle Suriya's time as acting premier is set to be cut short by a cabinet reshuffle already scheduled before Tuesday's court bombshell.

When it takes effect in an oath-swearing ceremony scheduled on Thursday, Suriya is set to be superseded by incoming interior minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The ruling Pheu Thai party said late Tuesday that Phumtham will take over after the cabinet reshuffle, as he will receive the title of deputy prime minister, which ranks higher in the order of succession than Suriya.

