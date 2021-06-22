Thailand greenlights quarantine-free travel for Phuket amid Covid

Premium A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket, which has seen a lack of tourists due to ongoing restrictions relating to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

2 min read . 04:18 PM IST

AFP

The hugely important tourism industry has been on tenterhooks since March, when the government floated the so-called 'Phuket sandbox' scheme, which would have allowed vaccinated tourists to enter the country without undergoing the usual two week's quarantine