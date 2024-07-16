Thailand news: Six tourists found dead at luxury hotel in Bangkok’s Lumphini

  • Bangkok hotel shooting: Six people were found dead in a popular 5 star hotel in Thailand's capital city

Livemint
Updated16 Jul 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Thailand hotel shooting: Thailand local news paper has informed that six people have died in a hotel shooting that broke out in capital city Bangkok. (Representative image)
Thailand hotel shooting: Thailand local news paper has informed that six people have died in a hotel shooting that broke out in capital city Bangkok. (Representative image)

Thailand hotel shooting: At least six people were found dead at a hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday, a Thai police official has confirmed. According to Thailand Police the six slain individuals are Vietnamese. 

Thai police from the Lumphini Police Station found the six deceased individuals at a hotel in the Ratchaprasong area around 7.30pm on Tuesday. 

The police official dismissed earlier reports in Thai media that the six people had been killed in a shooting, reported Reuters

"There is no sign of a shooting," the official told Reuters, without elaborating further.

The Thailand Prime Minsiter Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into the incident wherein six Vietnamese nationals were found dead in a 5-star hotel in Bangkok's Lumphini. 

(More details awaited)

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 07:08 PM IST
