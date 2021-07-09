Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Going to Thailand? Strict Covid-19 curbs imposed, night curfew in Bangkok, 9 provinces

Going to Thailand? Strict Covid-19 curbs imposed, night curfew in Bangkok, 9 provinces

Thailand has seen a more than 10-fold surge in infections since early April and reported 9,276 new cases on Friday
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from AFP )

  • Unnecessary travel will be prohibited. (People) won't be allowed out of their homes from 9 pm to 4 am except for necessary cases
  • Containment measures include a ban on gatherings of more than five people, closing of spas and beauty clinics and reducing the operational hours for some businesses

Thai authorities on Friday announced a seven-hour night curfew across the capital city and nine provinces.

"Unnecessary travel will be prohibited. (People) won't be allowed out of their homes from 9 pm to 4 am except for necessary cases," said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Covid-19 taskforce, news agency AFP reported.

As per a Bloomberg report, containment measures include a ban on gatherings of more than five people, closing of spas and beauty clinics and reducing the operational hours for some businesses.

The move to tighten restrictions follows a relentless surge in infections and hospitalizations that have stretched the nation’s health care system, especially in the virus epicenter Bangkok. The government earlier resisted a lockdown to avoid hurting the economy and targeted its curbs on construction-worker camps and night-entertainment venues, where large clusters of infections have been reported.

Thailand has seen a more than 10-fold surge in infections since early April and reported 9,276 new cases on Friday, the second highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Authorities also reported 72 new fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,534.

(With inputs from agencies)

