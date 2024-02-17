Thailand launches medical coverage scheme for foreign tourists up to 1 million baht in case of death. 6 key takeaways
Thailand aims to attract 35 million foreign tourists by 2024, generating a revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht. The country has already welcomed 4.3 million foreign arrivals in February, with Indian tourists being a significant portion.
Thailand's new government campaign is offering foreign tourists medical coverage of 500,000 baht ($14,000) for accidents and up to one million baht for death, aiming to boost confidence in travel safety.
