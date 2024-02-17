Thailand's new government campaign is offering foreign tourists medical coverage of 500,000 baht ($14,000) for accidents and up to one million baht for death, aiming to boost confidence in travel safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Thailand government's tourist safety campaign aims to ensure that visitors will be properly taken care of while they are in the kingdom.

The campaign will also boost the positive image of Thailand as a global holiday destination.

Thailand Tourism and Sport Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol launched the medical coverage scheme for tourists on 14 February. The ministry had set aside 50 million baht to fund the scheme.

The campaign is a collaboration between Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry and its Public Health Ministry.

Thailand medical emergency scheme: Key takeaways Foreign tourists must know that the Thailand government will compensate on a case-by-case basis during their travel in Thailand between 1 January and 31 August 2024.

The maximum coverage is 1 million baht per person in case of death.

In case of permanent organ loss, loss of sight, or permanent disability, the compensation is 300,000 baht ($8,393.65).

The Tourism Ministry of Thailand stated that the medical expenses will be covered according to the actual amount paid, but not exceeding 500,000 baht ($13989.42).

Medical compensation will not be given if the incidents stem from the carelessness of the foreign tourist like taking part in any illegal activity or risky behaviour.

Foreign tourists can claim medical expenses within 15 days of the incident and compensation is expected to be paid 15 days after that. How to apply for Thailand's medical coverage scheme? To apply for coverage, foreign tourists can submit documents at the provincial tourism and sports offices, or tourist assistance centres located in Bangkok's airports. One can apply for a post or email too.

Thailand's revenue from tourists Thailand is one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. Every year over 1 million Indian tourists go on a trip to Thailand.

According to the Thailand government data, foreign arrivals as of 11 February totalled 4.3 million. The country has a target of 35 million foreign tourists in 2024.

Thaliand's tourism ministry has set a 2024 revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht from these 35 million tourists.

