Thailand likely to ease visa rules for Indian and Chinese tourists - here's why
With an aim to boost tourism to nearly $100 billion next year, Thailand is likely to ease visa rules for Indian and Chinese travelers and allow longer stays for visitors from all nations. PM Srettha Thavisin discussed options with executives of Thailand Pcl and several other airlines.