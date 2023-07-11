Thailand: Missing German businessman's dismembered body found in freezer in Pattaya

Thailand: Missing German businessman's dismembered body found in freezer in Pattaya1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
- Hans-Peter Mack was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, a coastal city in southern Thailand
The dismembered body of a of 62-year-old missing German businessman was found in a freezer inside a house in southern Thailand’s Nong Prue town.
The body of Hans-Peter Mack was discovered at about 11 p.m. on Monday, said Tawee Kudthalaeng, police chief in Nong Prue, on Tuesday.
Mack had been missing for a week.
Tawee said that investigators located Mack’s body by using security camera videos from the area.
Mack was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, a coastal city in southern Thailand, according to his family that had offered a reward of 3 million baht ($86,000) for information leading to his return.
Mack lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports.
He had been a resident of Thailand for at least several years.
His Mercedes E350 was found Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.
According to police, there were traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car.
Tawee said police determined that a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account, which they suspect is linked to the slaying.
The German Embassy in Bangkok referred all queries to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, which said it was aware of the case of a missing German citizen and that officials were in contact with the man's relatives and Thai authorities. It said it could not give further details for privacy reasons.
Crowds gathered outside the gates of the house where his body was discovered and watched as forensic teams in white coveralls, hair nets and blue gloves pored over the scene.
(With inputs from AP)
